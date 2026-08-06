Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Trabzonspor, opening a new chapter in his career. The Turkish club confirmed the signing after the Egyptian passed his medical.

The Liverpool legend got an extraordinary welcome the moment he touched down in Turkey. Thousands packed the airport and followed him to the venue of his medical, and the scenes rolled on throughout the day. It was a spectacle that laid bare his popularity, and Salah made sure to give the fans plenty back.





Trabzonspor's official account posted pictures from the signing ceremony, held in the presence of club president Ertuğrul Doğan. Salah put pen to paper on a two-year deal, becoming one of the club's most eye-catching captures in recent years.









The financial terms tell their own story. Salah will pocket an annual salary of 17 million euros, plus a marketing clause handing him 20% of the revenues from sales of products bearing his name or image. It is a package that reflects the commercial pull he brings.

Read also: Salah and the journey to reclaim the throne: a historic scenario that returns the king to the top of Europe

Beşiktaş had opened talks with Salah during the current summer window, but the deal collapsed over the finances. Trabzonspor swooped in to seal the agreement and pull off one of the biggest transfers of the market.