Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid winger, has sparked a wave of controversy and questions on social media after appearing with completely different facial features from those seen during his participation in the 2026 World Cup finals, which he exited early with the Seleção.

According to the widely circulated American newspaper the "New York Post", the famous Brazilian winger underwent cosmetic surgery targeting the chin area. The result is a noticeable change in his facial features compared to the photos taken of him during the recent global tournament.

The American newspaper cited the Brazilian celebrity website "TMC" for the precise details. Vinicius Junior went to a specialist medical clinic in the Brazilian city of Goiânia, where renowned dermatologist and cosmetic doctor Dr Alessandro Alarcão shaped and defined the chin using modern techniques.

The procedure relies on injecting special substances that sculpt and reshape the facial features in line with the patient's wishes, according to the medical reports in circulation. For the Real Madrid star, the main aim was to make the chin area more pronounced and sharply defined.

His new look arrived just weeks after Brazil's disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup. The Seleção fell to the rising Norway side 2-1 in the round of 16, a harsh surprise that ended their dreams of claiming a record sixth title.

Vinicius still produced striking individual performances at the tournament despite the early elimination, finding the net four times. His country's sudden exit denied him the chance to keep shining and seriously chase the top scorer award, which had been within his reach.

Speculation about the change began after his former girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca, posted on her official "Instagram" account last Monday. The pair appeared together inside a gym, and followers immediately noticed a clear difference in the shape of the Brazilian star's face