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Sam Vreeswijk

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Peter Bosz take drastic action at PSV and make five changes to their starting XI

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard
PSV Eindhoven
Fortuna Sittard
Eredivisie
P. Bosz

Peter Bosz has made sweeping changes to his line-up for the clash with Fortuna Sittard. The PSV manager makes no fewer than five changes to his starting XI. PSV and Fortuna Sittard kick off at 20:00 on Saturday evening. The match will be shown on ESPN 1.

Matej Kovár is, as usual, in goal for PSV. Bosz has made big changes in defence compared with the Johan Cruyff Shield match.

Kiliann Sildillia and Yarek Gasiorowski drop out of the side. Mauro Júnior switches to right-back, while Noah Fernandez keeps his place at left-back. Ryan Flamingo lines up in central defence alongside Armando Obispo.

Paul Wanner comes in for the suspended Joey Veerman. Sven Mijnans keeps his place too. Guus Til starts in midfield rather than up front. Ruben van Bommel returns on the left wing, with Ricardo Pepi at striker and Ivan Perisic on the right. Dennis Man and Amir Bouhamdi have to settle for places on the bench.

PSV are chasing a fourth straight Dutch title this season. Their form has dipped in recent weeks.

Eredivisie
Excelsior crest
Excelsior
EXC
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
Cambuur crest
Cambuur
CAM

They lost the friendly against Villarreal 3-1. Last week, AZ then thrashed them 4-0 at home in the battle for the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Fortuna, meanwhile, are starting their ninth consecutive season in the top flight. The Limburg side finished 11th last season.

PSV line-up: Kovár; Mauro Júnior, Obispo, Flamingo, Fernandez; Wanner, Til, Mijnans; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.  

Fortuna Sittard line-up: Branderhorst; Wylin, Pinto, Van Ottele, Hubner, Dahlhaus; Oukili, Ihattaren, Brittijn; Zeefuik, Romeny.

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