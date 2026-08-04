‘Peter Bosz is under internal pressure at PSV. He will not see out the season’

Chris Woerts does not expect Peter Bosz to last the season at PSV. He believes "the effect has worn off" and that the successful Eindhoven coach will soon be sacked.

Speaking on Nieuws van de Dag on Monday evening, Woerts focused on the situation at PSV. The Eindhoven club have yet to make much of a move in the transfer market and on Sunday the Brabant side were thrashed by AZ in the Johan Cruyff Shield, losing 4-0.

Woerts expects serious problems for Bosz this season. "Bosz should have become the new national coach, but now he is behind the facts. After Sunday, he is under internal pressure at PSV. If he continues to perform like this, he will not see out the season."

Bram Moszkowicz, who was also on the programme, called that suggestion ridiculous. "Surely you can’t say that on the basis of one match?" the lawyer replied.

"No, it is more the mentality. The make-up of such a group... He is now going into his fourth year. That is a very long time for a coach. Usually the effect has worn off by then," says Woerts.

"I know Peter very well. I worked with him at Feyenoord. He is a very nice man and a good analyst, but he has been at PSV too long now," the sports marketer concludes.



