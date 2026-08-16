Peter Bosz: 'I stopped training immediately on Friday. Everyone was devastated'

Peter Bosz revealed more about Alassane Pléa's injury at the post-match press conference after Excelsior v PSV. According to the PSV manager, the striker will be out for around six weeks.

PSV signed Pléa last summer from Borussia Mönchengladbach for three million euros. But the striker suffered a serious knee injury as early as the second league match.

That kept him out for the rest of the season. Then things went wrong again in training last Friday. The Frenchman stayed down after an action.

"He was lying there on the ground. It was a horrible sight, because of the year he has had behind him," began the manager of the reigning champions.

"Afterwards, you are glad it is not his knee, but another serious injury, but we were all devastated. We did not feel like continuing training either."

"I stopped training immediately. I could see it in the lads as well. They were all standing around him and it was not the moment to carry on," Bosz concluded.

Bosz does not expect Pléa back at PSV until October. For the time being, he can still call on Ricardo Pepi and Guus Til as centre-forwards.