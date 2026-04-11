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Peter BoszIMAGO
Bart DHanis

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Peter Bosz confirms that Ronald Koeman called him to discuss a particular PSV player

PSV Eindhoven

Ronald Koeman spoke to Peter Bosz during the recent international break to discuss Joey Veerman’s situation, the PSV manager revealed in his post-match press conference after the 2-0 win at Sparta.

On Saturday evening, PSV secured a comfortable 2–0 win at Het Kasteel, with goals from Ricardo Pepi and Ismael Saibari sealing the victory for the newly crowned Eredivisie champions.

The midfielder was not fully fit for Saturday’s trip to Sparta, yet the Volendam native still found himself at the centre of discussion.

When asked about the midfielder’s absence from the Oranje squad, Bosz replied, “Veerman is done with the discussion, so I’m not going to have it here either.”

“Koeman did call me about it, and whether he shares the details is entirely up to him,” the Apeldoorn native added.

Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO

“Joey and Ronald know how I feel about it. I believe he is absolutely good enough for the Dutch national team,” Bosz concluded.


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