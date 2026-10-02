Perez has a blunt message for two Netherlands players

Danny Koevermans understands why Xavi opted for a different midfield with the Netherlands against Greece on Thursday. Kenneth Perez, however, is highly critical of the national coach's decision to start Quinten Timber and Guus Til.

"He was not entirely satisfied with the first two matches. So he now chooses Til and Quinten Timber. That did not really work out well," Koevermans concludes on Voetbalpraat after watching Greece v the Netherlands (2-2) in the Nations League.

Perez completely rejects that reading of the midfield against the Greeks. "Surely you know beforehand that it is not sufficient," says the analyst, who later saw Xavi turn back to Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch.

Koevermans, though, has little time for that remark. "I really think that is nonsense. Timber is simply a Premier League player. Til has also done well. Why shouldn't that be possible? I really mean that. I think you are doing them a disservice there."

For Perez, the gap between the Netherlands' starters and substitutes is clear. "Surely you could have worked out beforehand that this midfield is of a different level. Timber and Til are fine players to have in reserve and bring on. But it is not of the same level as Gravenberch and Reijnders."

"You are surely not going to tell me that Til can become a starter for the Dutch national team? At any rate not if the Netherlands want to be a top country. And Timber as well," the former midfielder concludes with a harsh verdict on the Netherlands duo.

Late on, Reijnders rescued a point for the Netherlands in Greece. Xavi's side now have five points from three matches in Group B of the Nations League.