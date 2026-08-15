Al-Hilal's search for a new right winger is no longer just a routine move in the transfer market. It has become one of the most prominent files facing "the Boss" during the current period, especially with Brazilian Malcom de Oliveira linked with a departure and the club desperate to secure a replacement capable of covering for him quickly.

Over the past period, Al-Hilal have already chased a number of attacking names and opened lines of communication with more than one player. Their attempts did not reach the desired conclusion in some cases, so attention has now turned to Portuguese star Pedro Neto of England's Chelsea as one of the most prominent options on the table.

Neto: the awaited solution or just a replacement for Malcom?

Signing Pedro Neto may seem logical on paper. The player possesses multiple attacking traits and can play in more than one position across the front line, and his pace, his ability to create chances and his movement between the lines could all hand Simone Inzaghi additional solutions during the season.

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The most important question for Al-Hilal, though, is this: did they pick Neto because he is the best option technically, or because he became the available solution after a number of other deals stalled? The difference between the two matters enormously. A club competing for every title needs a player who suits its project, not just a name to fill the void Malcom will leave.

From the outset, Al-Hilal had been chasing a winger capable of playing on the right flank and adding pace and dynamism to the attacking third. With Malcom's departure approaching, signing a new player has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Neto's true value will therefore hinge on his ability to provide what the team has lacked, and not merely on the exit of another foreign player.

A winning deal if Al-Hilal exploits his abilities

Technically, Neto has what it takes to become a winning deal. He is not a winger who relies only on pace and dribbling. He can create play, drift into space and swap positions with his teammates, and he transitions quickly from defence to attack, traits that suit the attacking football Inzaghi wants to implement at Al-Hilal.

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His versatility also gives the Italian coach greater room to manoeuvre. He can operate on the wing or close to the striker, with the freedom to move into the depth and create a numerical advantage in dangerous areas, which could make Al-Hilal's front line far more flexible.

Names and reputation alone will not decide the success of the deal. What matters is how quickly Neto can adapt to the team, gel with its stars and shoulder the scale of pressure that exists inside Al-Hilal. His arrival does not automatically mean the club has found the ideal solution.

Pedro Neto sits, in the end, between two clear possibilities. Either he turns into a winning deal that reshapes Al-Hilal's attack and hands Inzaghi a new weapon, or he becomes merely a player signed to plug the right-wing slot after Malcom's departure and the stalling of other options.

The real answer will not come from the value of the deal or the buzz around it. It will come from Neto's level once he starts working on the pitch in the shirt of "the Boss".