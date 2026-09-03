Passing the billion barrier: Barcelona achieve record revenues

Barcelona's board of directors set 19 September as the date for the ordinary and extraordinary general assembly, during which a matter of the utmost importance will be voted on: the financing of the "Espai Barça" project relating to the new Spotify Camp Nou.

Delegates drawn from the club's members will gather that day to cast their votes, chief among them the decision to green-light an increase in the credit earmarked for the Espai Barça project and the new Spotify Camp Nou.

According to Sport newspaper, the ordinary general assembly will approve the financial settlement for the previous financial year, as custom dictates, along with the budget for the 2026-2027 season, which is also expected to post a notable figure.

Alongside confirming the date, Barcelona revealed they had closed "the financial year with positive ordinary results, for the third consecutive season".

This season stands out for a fresh revenue record. The club broke through the one billion euro barrier for the first time.

Much of that came down to one thing: the exploitation and operation of Spotify Camp Nou.

The return home has boosted Barcelona's profits, yet the club still needs more credit to see through every change and every piece of work required.

Delegates will air their views and vote on the items raised. They must also ratify the appointment of the board members who chose not to step down alongside Joan Laporta to stand for election: Rafael Yuste, Josep Cubells, Alfons Castro, Josep Ignasi Macià, Àngel Riudalbas, Joan Solé and Sisco Pujol.

A question-and-answer session will open during the assembly to tackle various issues, as tradition dictates, though the financial side is set to dominate the meeting.

On the sporting front, the board will offer the necessary explanations after the close of a very distinctive summer window, one that allowed the club to build a squad with full competitive capability.

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