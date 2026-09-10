In the German edition of Sports Illustrated, the 59-year-old wears AlphaTauri clothing in photos taken for an interview, with the fashion brand founded by Red Bull in 2016.

According to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, the Austrian drinks manufacturer has already confirmed a collaboration with Klopp in this context. Asked by RND, the DFB said: "The interview was conducted in early summer and therefore not in his role as national coach, which is also clearly indicated in the magazine. The publication was subsequently coordinated with us." Klopp is also generally "free as a private individual to choose his clothing."

Meanwhile, DFB fashion partner Marc O’Polo, who remain the German team's clothing sponsors until the end of 2026, also see no issue with the collaboration between Klopp and Red Bull.

"The partnership with the DFB does not explicitly include the national coach, so there is no contractual conflict at this point," the company said in a statement to RND.

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How did Red Bull and the DFB reach an agreement over Jürgen Klopp?

Before taking up his post as coach of the Germany national team, Klopp had been employed by Red Bull as Head of Global Soccer. The DFB therefore agreed a termination of the 59-year-old's employment contract with the Austrian group.

For a long time, it was considered possible that Klopp might continue to work as a brand ambassador for Red Bull, with RB waiving a transfer fee in return. That did not happen, however. Instead, it was agreed that the German federation would simply make a donation of one million euros to the Wings for Life foundation to support spinal cord research.

Klopp will make his first appearance as the new national coach on 24 September, when the DFB team begin their Nations League campaign against the Netherlands. Serbia and Greece are the other opponents.