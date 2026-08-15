Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki's move to Paris Saint-Germain has collapsed, Fabrice Hawkins among others reports. The transfer journalist at RMC Sport says PSG pulled the plug because of new demands from the camp of the 23-year-old Japanese player. According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa want to move straight away.

PSG and Suzuki reached a verbal agreement on personal terms on Tuesday. The Parisians had already struck a deal with Parma, where he is under contract until mid-2029, over a transfer fee of €35 million.

This Saturday, PSG sent a private jet to Italy, but the deal still fell through. Suzuki's agents demanded commissions PSG described as 'too high'.

"Those demands derailed the deal," Hawkins reports. Suzuki has missed out on a dream move, but he could still be heading for an eye-catching transfer.

Aston Villa have already opened negotiations with Parma over a transfer fee of 'more than €30 million'. The English club are preparing for the departure of Emiliano Martínez, who is wanted by Juventus.

Should Parma receive at least €30 million, it would be their fourth biggest sale ever. Only Hernán Crespo (€56.8 million, Lazio), Gianluigi Buffon (€52.8 million, Juventus) and Lilian Thuram (€36.1 million, Juventus) have brought in more.

Suzuki started his career at Urawa Red Diamonds and moved to Sint-Truiden in 2023. In 2024, the Belgians sold him to Parma for €8.2 million, where he has developed into one of the better goalkeepers in Serie A.

As for PSG head coach Luis Enrique, he has Matvey Safonov and Lucas Chevalier at his disposal. The latter arrived from Lille OSC last summer for €40 million, but endured a particularly unhappy first season at PSG, lost his starting place to Safonov and could already be allowed to leave.