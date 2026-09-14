



Paris Saint-Germain have revealed the extent of the injury Achraf Hakimi picked up in yesterday's Ligue 1 clash with Brest.

PSG ground out a valuable away win over Stade Brest, a single goal settling it. Luis Enrique's men paid a price, though. Hakimi limped off during the match with what looked like a hamstring problem, and his coach couldn't put a figure on the severity in the post-match press conference.

The capital club confirmed on their official website on Monday: "After sustaining a minor injury to his right thigh during last night's match against Brest, Achraf Hakimi will undergo medical treatment for two days."

They added: "An additional medical examination will be carried out at the end of this period."

That leaves the Moroccan full-back available for next Sunday's Ligue 1 Clasico against Olympique Marseille.

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