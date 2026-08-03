Cole Palmer's future at Chelsea is under scrutiny again after striking comments from former France defender William Gallas, who insists the England star's move to Manchester United is "a matter of time" while ruling out a switch this summer.

Gallas told "iPredicta": "I don't think Palmer will leave now, the timing isn't right. But if he is a die-hard United fan and dreams of playing there, he will definitely move to them in the future".

He added: "I think he needs to deliver another outstanding season with Chelsea, just as he did two years ago before his injury, and then the deal might go through".

A disastrous season reignites the rumours

Those comments follow a miserable campaign for Chelsea. The club failed to qualify for any European competition, breathing new life into earlier reports that Palmer was homesick for Manchester and keen to leave London behind.

Chelsea's board denied those claims at the start of the year, slamming the door on suggestions the player's time at Stamford Bridge was over.

Palmer, 23, arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for 42.5 million pounds, having spent 13 years in the City academy. He has been a Manchester United fan since childhood.

Palmer's message to Santos raises questions

Gallas spoke out just as Brazilian Andre Santos, a recent United signing, revealed that Palmer had messaged him after his move to Old Trafford went through.

Santos, who signed a five-year contract for 48 million pounds plus two million pounds in add-ons, said: "I received a message from Cole regarding my move. He sent it to me because he was born in Manchester and knows everything here".

He added: "He said to me: all the best in your career, you deserve this, I'm very excited to be here with my new teammates".

Santos had pushed to leave Chelsea in search of regular starts.