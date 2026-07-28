Saudi side Al-Ahli wrapped up their overseas training camp for the new 2026-2027 season with another setback, unable to find a second win.

Fulham held Al-Ahli to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, the sixth and final friendly of the club's pre-season camp across Austria and Portugal.

Brazilian striker Ricardo Matias put Al-Ahli ahead in the 20th minute. The English side hit back minutes before the interval to level.

It was the second game "Al-Raqi" played on Tuesday, having gone down 2-0 to Portugal's Portimonense at midday.

Most of the key players featured against Fulham, a change from the Portimonense clash, where Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno was the only foreign player to take part.

One win was all Al-Ahli managed from the camp in Austria and Portugal, an 8-0 rout of Austria's Saalfelden in the opening friendly.

Three defeats followed for "Al-Raqi", against Germany's Holstein Kiel, Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes and Portimonense, along with 1-1 draws against both Portugal's Rio Ave and Fulham.

The Saudi side head back to Jeddah in the coming hours to complete their final preparations in the Kingdom before the new season kicks off.