The Netherlands national team completed their first training session under new head coach Xavi Hernández on Monday. One of the 26 players had to follow an individual programme.

Jurriën Timber, only just back from a persistent groin injury, did not join the group session. Various media outlets report that he was on an exercise bike at the side of the pitch next to Ruud van Nistelrooij.

Otherwise, all 25 called-up internationals were present in Zeist. Preparations for the first Nations League match, against Germany next Thursday, have now officially begun.

Timber suffered the injury at Arsenal in March and missed the closing stages of the season. He did come on in the lost Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, after which he was also called up for the World Cup with the Netherlands national team.

Yet when he joined up with the squad, it became clear he was still not fit enough. Ronald Koeman decided to take Lutsharel Geertruida as his replacement.

Throughout the summer, Timber kept working hard on his recovery and has now also returned for Arsenal. Whether he is fit enough to make an immediate impact for the Netherlands should become clear in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiël took part in their first training session with the senior Netherlands setup. Both wore broad smiles on the pitch. Guus Til and Mexx Meerdink, who replaced the withdrawn Justin Kluivert and Donyell Malen, were also present.