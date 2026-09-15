Speaking to Sky, Germany's record international said he does not see the 19-year-old Barcelona attacker as the leading favourite to win the prestigious award.

"Lamine Yamal became world champion with Spain and won the league title with Barcelona, but he was not as conspicuous as other players," Matthäus said. In the Spain team that crowned themselves winners at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, he had been only "one of many", whereas other players had made the difference.

He added that Yamal had "never got into the flow with which he had shone in the past and which he has again in the current season". The 19-year-old is "an exceptional player, but despite the two major successes, it was not the year of Lamine Yamal", Matthäus said.

Matthäus' personal favourite, by contrast, is Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. "He won the Golden Shoe, scored at the World Cup and netted important goals in the Champions League. In addition, he won two titles with Bayern Munich and reached the semi-finals in the Champions League and at the World Cup."

Getty Images

What chances does Lamine Yamal rate himself as having of winning the Ballon d'Or?

Yamal only recently caused a stir with comments in which he said he personally sees himself as the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or. "(Kylian) Mbappe and I, we are the two best in the world, but I believe I would have deserved it this year. For me that is clear, and everyone who watches the matches knows it."

Last year, the winger won the LaLiga title in a Barcelona shirt, and across all competitions he recorded 42 goal involvements in 45 appearances (24 goals, 18 assists). His biggest argument for receiving the award is without question the World Cup title with Spain.

London hosts the Ballon d'Or gala on 26 October. Since 2022, the award has no longer gone to the best player of a calendar year, but of a season. In 2025, Ousmane Dembele was honoured. He won the prize for the first time.