One NEC player disappointed by Dusan Tadic’s arrival: ‘It was a disappointment’

Kaj Sierhuis is unhappy with his role on the bench at NEC, the striker told De Gelderlander after NEC's match against Telstar (1-2).

Sierhuis joined on a free transfer from Fortuna Sittard early in the summer, where he scored thirteen goals and registered two assists last season.

NEC beat off competition from, among others, FC Utrecht, who were also seriously interested in the former Ajax, Heracles, FC Groningen and Stade Reims striker.

But the Nijmegen club did not stop there and last week suddenly signed Dusan Tadic on a free transfer, pushing Sierhuis down the pecking order.

That leaves NEC with four strikers in Tadic, Bryan Linssen, Sierhuis and Koki Ogawa. Ogawa is still injured, Linssen started against Olympiakos and Tadic against Telstar. Sierhuis was left on the bench twice and only came on against Telstar, scoring immediately.

"Tadic is a great player and we have a good relationship, but he was preferred twice now. Then I think: I could have been out there too," De Gelderlander quoted Sierhuis as saying.

He added: "Dusan and Bryan can play in several positions. It just depends on what type the coach is looking for for a particular match. I'm not going to talk about first, second or third-choice striker. I do my utmost and when the chances come, I have to take them."

Sierhuis continued: "It was a disappointment that I wasn't allowed to come on against Olympiakos. It's still early in the season. I know you have to be patient, but you do want to play a Champions League qualifier in Athens."