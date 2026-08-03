'One man will do everything to save FIFA president Gianni Infantino'

Gianni Infantino’s position as FIFA president is under heavy pressure, but he can count on the support of one person at all times. According to The Telegraph, Donald Trump could play an important role in keeping the Swiss official at the top of world football’s governing body.

Infantino recently came under fire over his controversial plan to sell part of the commercial rights to the World Cup to investors. The multi-billion project, worth around 15 billion dollars, eventually collapsed after strong opposition from within the football world. That then left the FIFA chief with little choice but to withdraw the proposal.

Behind the scenes, though, Trump is said still to trust Infantino. The pair have built a strikingly close bond in recent years, including during the organisation of the 2026 World Cup in the United States. Within the American government, the feeling is that Infantino 'delivered' and can therefore count on loyalty.

Over the years, that relationship has become increasingly visible. During the World Cup draw, for example, Infantino presented the new 'peace prize' to the American president. Trump is also said to have previously considered Infantino for a senior position within the United Nations.

"I am certain that the president will do everything in his power to help him," a source told The Telegraph. "I do not think the president will revise his opinion of him, because he is a loyal person. Gianni really secured the World Cup for the United States. We appreciate that."

While Trump himself has no vote within FIFA and no direct influence over any potential election, his support for Infantino could still carry real weight. The American president has a vast international network and influence over various countries that do have a vote within world football’s governing body. The United States also play an important role in world football, partly because of their hosting of the 2026 World Cup.

Elsewhere, opposition to Infantino is growing, particularly in Europe. UEFA are stepping up the pressure and exploring ways to bring Infantino down. In doing so, they are paying particular attention to support from Africa and Asia, where a large share of the votes within FIFA lie.