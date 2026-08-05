Yasser Ibrahim finds himself caught in a real dilemma this summer. The Al-Ahly and Egypt defender has a tempting offer from the Saudi league on the table, yet the Red club are desperate to keep him.

Media figure Ahmed Shobeir revealed that Saudi side Al-Shabab have tabled a serious bid for Ibrahim, one that would treble or even quadruple his current wages at Al-Ahly. That has left the player torn as he negotiates a new contract.

Speaking on his programme on On Sport radio, Shobeir insisted the Al-Shabab offer is genuine. "The player now has one eye on heaven and one eye on hell," he said, a nod to the defender's hesitation between staying put or chasing a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ahly had planned to sit down with Ibrahim, alongside Emam Ashour, Mostafa Shobeir and Mohamed Hany, to thrash out the renewals. The meeting fell through, though, after training was cancelled.

According to Shobeir, the Al-Ahly board remain determined to hold on to all of their players and want the renewals wrapped up as fast as possible. He was clear on one thing: nothing is final until the contracts are signed.

Ibrahim, meanwhile, is trying to talk Al-Ahly's officials into letting him go, using the size of the Al-Shabab offer as leverage. The Red board are pushing back, negotiating improved terms and a two-year extension to keep him at the club.

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