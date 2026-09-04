Alexander Isak struck twice early on to hand Liverpool a (2-0) win over hosts Ipswich Town on Friday evening at Portman Road, in the third round of the English Premier League.

The Swedish star netted both goals inside 3 minutes (6th and 9th), each set up by Dutch international Cody Gakpo.

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The brace took Isak to three Premier League goals this season, matching his entire tally in the competition last term. That was a campaign marked by a dip in form and a serious injury that kept him off the pitch for a long spell.

He had opened his account for the current campaign in the second round, in the (2-2) draw with Nottingham Forest.

Isak joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025 from Newcastle United, having scored 54 goals in 86 Premier League matches with the Magpies.

Ipswich hold no fears for the striker. He had already scored 4 goals against them across two Premier League games in the 2024-25 season while at Newcastle, including a hat-trick at Portman Road.

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