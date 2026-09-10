Bayern Munich opened their UEFA Champions League campaign in style on Thursday, thrashing Norway's Bodo/Glimt 5-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The first half finished goalless. The Bavarian giants carved out chances but couldn't take them, while Bodo/Glimt's defence held firm to blunt the hosts, especially during the opening half hour.

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Everything changed after the break. Jamal Musiala broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, firing home from close range.





Harry Kane doubled the lead in the 61st minute, meeting a Michael Olise free-kick with a header that struck the visiting goalkeeper's head and crept into the net.

Moroccan star Ismael Saibari made his Champions League debut for Bayern in the 65th minute, coming on for Musiala.









Alphonso Davies made it three in the 77th minute with a rocket from outside the area. Olise then bagged the fourth in the 83rd minute, another superb strike from distance.

The Norwegians took a fresh blow in the 88th minute. Odin Luras was shown a straight red card for fouling Olise on the edge of the box.

Olise capped the rout in the 90+2 minute, finishing off a driving run with a powerful shot. The win lifted Bayern into second place in the league phase, edging leaders Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference.

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