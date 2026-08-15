Bayern Munich beat fellow German side Leipzig 3-1 on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, with both clubs sharpening up for the new season.

Colombia's Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Bayern on 14 minutes, and the Bavarians took that slender lead into the break.

Read also

A full-back with a winger's spirit: Real Madrid sign Rayo Vallecano's gem

Barcelona reap tens of millions from the transfer window and save it for three targets

Bryan Gruda hauled Leipzig level in the 52nd minute. Five minutes later, Nathaniel Brown restored Bayern's advantage, pouncing on a fine pass from Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Moroccan star Ismael Saibari then made his Bayern debut on 71 minutes, coming off the bench for Tom Bischof after his summer switch from Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Barely 10 minutes later, Saibari left his first mark on the game, teeing up the third for fellow substitute Jamal Musiala. The playmaker's night was short-lived, though. He fainted and left the field in the 86th minute, with young Senegalese player Bara Ndiaye taking his place.

Next up for Bayern is the domestic Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, before they open their Bundesliga campaign against Stuttgart on 28 August.



