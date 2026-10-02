On video: Bastoni punishes France for a glaring error

Alessandro Bastoni, the Italy and Inter Milan defender, scored the equaliser for his country (1-1) against France in the 68th minute, on Friday evening at the Stade de France, in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

Goalless at the break, the game sprang to life after the restart. Michael Olise opened the scoring for France in the 55th minute, latching onto a short free-kick from Rayan Cherki and lashing a left-footed effort in off the crossbar.

Read also

Jesus on the Ronaldo crisis: what is happening will not divide us, and my concern for him is zero

Officially: Messi returns to Spanish football

Italy hit back 13 minutes later. Lucas Da Cunha made a glaring mess of a Rabiot pass, Bastoni pounced in an advanced area and raced through to beat Mike Maignan.

The strike took the Azzurri defender to two goals in this edition of the Nations League. He had already opened the scoring against Turkey a few days earlier, when Italy ran out 4-1 winners.

Bastoni nearly handed France a penalty in the closing stages when he appeared to foul Michael Olise, but the referee waved play on and the match finished 1-1.

France move up to 6 points at the top of Group One, ahead of runners-up Belgium on 6 points and Italy in third with 4. Turkey prop up the table without a point.



