Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over hosts Sunderland on Saturday evening at the Stadium of Light, in the fourth round of the Premier League, as the reigning champions continued their perfect start to the competition.

Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes broke the deadlock for the London side on 58 minutes, drilling a powerful strike from outside the box into the top corner of Sunderland's net.

Read also

Yamal closes in on Mbappe's historic record in the Champions League, with Haaland third

The black card appears for the first time in Europe: what is its role?

His goal came just two minutes after Sunderland squandered a chance to go ahead. The referee awarded the hosts a penalty, but David Raya shone to save Enzo Le Fee's shot before the ball rebounded off the post, allowing Arsenal to keep a clean sheet.

Both sides had toiled through a goalless first half. Then Mikel Arteta threw on Guimaraes at the break, and the new signing made the difference in a flash, scoring his first goal in an Arsenal shirt.

Deep into stoppage time, England international Bukayo Saka won a penalty in the 90+6th minute and buried it to seal the match. The man who fouled him, Reinildo Mandava, walked off after picking up his second booking of the game.

Victory took Arsenal to 12 points from 4 matches, sending them to the top of the table on their own with a perfect record as they begin their title defence. Sunderland, by contrast, stayed frozen on 4 points in 14th place.

The result extends Arsenal's historic dominance over Sunderland, who have managed just one win in the last 29 Premier League meetings between the two sides.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.



