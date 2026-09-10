Al-Nassr have come in for strong criticism from one of their legends, despite challenging their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal for the summit of the Saudi Roshn League.

Fahad Al-Harifi, the Al-Nassr legend, said in comments to the "Dawrina Ghair" programme on the "SBC" channel: "There is complacency and a lack of discipline, and there is a clear flaw in the team, particularly after failing to sign a player in the number 6 position."

He added: "(Marcelo) Brozovic represented 20% of the team's strength, but he left and they signed a player below his level (Samu Costa), and (Kingsley) Coman's performances are also below last season's."

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He continued: "I see Al-Nassr's situation as being in danger, because although the differences were clear against Abha, who had only a single point, no use was made of Al-Ittihad's defeat to instil enthusiasm and spirit and create chances."

He went on: "On the contrary, we saw a kind of complacency, arrogance, selfishness and gaps between the lines, to the point that Abha created 4 chances for the first time, something they had never done before against other teams of a lower level than league champions Al-Nassr."

Al-Harifi also had a word of advice for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who opened the scoring in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha last Wednesday in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

"I hope Ronaldo saves the effort he expends in receiving and laying off the ball outside the penalty area, in order to work inside the penalty area, read the game, make interceptions, and play without the ball," he explained.

Al-Nassr sit second in the standings on 15 points, level with leaders Al-Hilal but behind on goal difference, and ahead of third-placed Al-Qadsiah.