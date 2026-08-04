On loan: Paris officially send their Arab player to the second division

Paris Saint-Germain have officially confirmed the loan of young Tunisian Khalil Ayari to French second division side Dunkerque for one season, with no option to buy.

The 21-year-old, who represented Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup, had recently completed pre-season training with the PSG first team.





Ayari arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2025 from Stade Tunisien and joined the Parisian club's youth academy, according to PSG's official statement.

Born in 2005, the left-footed forward quickly stood out for his technical quality and his ability to make a difference in attack. Those displays earned him a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the 2025-2026 season, complete with an option to buy.

PSG activated that clause at the end of his first year in the capital, and Ayari signed a permanent deal with the French club from 1 July 2026.

His international career began with the youth ranks of the Eagles of Carthage. He worked his way into the senior setup, won a first call-up in June 2025 and went on to feature for Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup.







