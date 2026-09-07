The match that Barcelona star Fermin Lopez put on against Valencia confirmed his stunning start to the season beyond any doubt.

He had already bagged a brace against Elche and a goal against Athletic Bilbao. At the Mestalla, he went one better: a goal, two assists, another decisive pass for Lamine Yamal's disallowed goal, and a shot off the post after a superb run.

Fermin had a hand in almost every dangerous attack Barcelona created. He has started the season determined to make himself indispensable to Hansi Flick, and he walked away crowned man of the match against Valencia.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Fermin raised his tally to three starts after sitting on the bench against Rayo Vallecano, and he now finds himself ahead of Dani Olmo in the battle for the playmaker role.

His performances are making life very difficult for Flick. Dropping a player in this kind of form would be unthinkable, even though Olmo also flashed his own quality with two assists in just ten minutes.

Having both is a stroke of fortune for Flick. The competition between them can only benefit Barcelona.

Behind the brilliant start sits a personal story. Fermin endured a torrid summer, left out of the World Cup after an injury picked up at the end of last season, when he had just won the Spanish league title.

"I went through an extremely difficult time, and I could not watch the first matches because of the pain I was feeling," Fermin said.

He worked hard through the summer and came back with real passion and an exceptional level.

Fermin's game goes beyond his intensity and his knack for driving forward and scoring. He stands out as a genuine playmaker, sharper now with the final ball, and there is an obvious chemistry between him and Lamine Yamal on the pitch.



You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums