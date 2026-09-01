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Kasimpasa-vs-Trabzonspor-1st-week-Trendyol-Super-League-2026-27AFP
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Officially: Trabzonspor sack their manager

Amed Sportif vs Trabzonspor
Amed Sportif
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
F. Tekke
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

Swift departure

Trabzonspor confirmed on Tuesday that manager Fatih Tekke has left the club, with both sides agreeing to part ways after a run of poor results.

In an official statement on their "X" account, the club revealed that vice-president Serkan Kilic met Tekke to discuss the team's situation and the road ahead. The pair then agreed to bring the partnership to an end in line with the club's interests and future goals.

Trabzonspor, who count Egyptian star Mohamed Salah among their ranks, insisted Tekke gave plenty to the club across a spell of roughly 18 months. They highlighted his work developing new signings, the sporting and financial gains he delivered, and the Turkish Cup he won.

Both parties, the club added, reached a shared conviction that a new road map was needed. Tekke stressed he did not want his presence to harm Trabzonspor in any way, insisting the club's interest came above everything else.

The club thanked their former boss for his efforts, dedication, successes and the value he added, wishing him well in his next chapter.

Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Amed Sportif crest
Amed Sportif
AMS
Super Lig
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Genclerbirligi crest
Genclerbirligi
GEN

Monday's 2-1 defeat to Amedspor in the Turkish league sealed the decision.

That loss capped a brutal week. Trabzonspor had already crashed 4-0 to Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second leg of the Europa League play-off round, tumbling out of the continental competition.

Tekke actually offered his resignation after the European defeat, but the board turned it down and backed him to carry on. Everything changed once Amedspor won, and the parting was made official.

Fatih Tekke, 48, took charge in March 2025. Last season he guided the team to third in the Turkish league on 69 points and lifted the Turkish Cup.

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