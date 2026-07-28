Officially: Moïn Chaâbani appointed as Tunisia coach

The Tunisian Football Federation named Moine Chaabani as coach of the national team on Tuesday, turning to the 51-year-old after a miserable World Cup campaign for the Eagles of Carthage.

Tunisia were dreadful in 2026. They lost all three matches, crashing out at the group stage after a 5-1 hammering by Sweden, a 4-0 defeat to Japan and a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

Sabri Lamouchi took charge for that opening game against Sweden. The Federation sacked him after the heavy defeat and handed the reins to Hervé Renard, but he couldn't rescue the Eagles of Carthage either, walking away after just two matches.

Chaabani has put pen to paper on a four-year deal running until the 2030 World Cup, the Federation confirmed on its official Facebook page.

His backroom staff includes Mourad El Maliki (assistant coach), Saifallah Hosni (assistant coach), Khaled El Meghzaoui (goalkeeping coach), Hatem Boulila (fitness coach) and Wissem Safwat (analyst).

Silverware has followed Chaabani throughout his coaching career. He lifted the CAF Champions League twice with Espérance de Tunis, in 2018 and 2019, and added the CAF Confederation Cup in 2025 with Morocco's Renaissance Berkane.







