Chelsea have officially announced the departure of their English defender Trevoh Chalobah to Italian club Como during the current summer transfer window.

Chelsea said viatheir official website: "Trevoh Chalobah has completed a permanent move to Como, ending his playing career at Chelsea after nearly two decades with the Blues."

Chalobah joined Chelsea at the age of nine, following in the footsteps of his older brother Nathaniel, and rose through the club's academy. He played a key role in the side that won the UEFA Youth League in 2016, and he lifted the FA Youth Cup twice in a row, scoring in both the semi-final and the final in 2017.

Successful loan spells then followed in the senior game, at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient, before Chalobah became a permanent member of the Chelsea squad shortly after turning 22.

His arrival could hardly have been more distinctive. On his debut for the Blues, Chalobah shone and helped us win the Super Cup in Belfast on penalties against Villarreal. A few days later he scored a superb goal on his first Premier League appearance, contributing to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Now, having featured for England at the 2026 World Cup, Chalobah prepares for a new challenge with Como, who will play in the Champions League for the first time in their history.