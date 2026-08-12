Chelsea confirmed the signing of Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria on Wednesday. He arrives from Rayo Vallecano to bolster the Blues' ranks from next season.

Chelsea said via their official website: "The Spanish player has signed a contract with Stamford Bridge until 2031 and will begin working with his new team-mates in preparation for the 2026/27 season."

The 28-year-old told the Blues' official website: "I am extremely excited to get started. This is a dream for me, as Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a great opportunity, but I am ready and I will work hard to help the team achieve success."

He added: "There are a lot of people who helped me reach this moment, and I have to thank my family. They have always supported me, and today would not have happened without them."

Chavarria began his career with his hometown club UE Figueres, then playing in the Spanish fourth division, and made his first-team appearance at 18 against Peralada. Over the following two seasons, his attacking instinct grew.

The summer of 2018 took him to third-division UE Olot, where he quickly established himself as a key man and one of the league's most prominent players.

He played 52 matches with Olot before joining Real Zaragoza, then a Spanish second-division side, in August 2020. His first professional appearance followed the next month, when he started a 2-2 draw with Las Palmas.

Once again, Chavarria adapted to a higher level. He spent two full seasons with Zaragoza before reaching the top flight with Rayo in August 2022.

Over the past four years, he has been a mainstay in the Rayo side. He helped the club make history, achieving eighth place in La Liga twice in a row over the past two seasons and reaching the UEFA Conference League final.

Last season Chavarria played 44 matches as Rayo booked a place in the UEFA Conference League final, only to lose to Crystal Palace.

Under manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea keep on doing business ahead of next season. They have already signed several players, most notably Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck, Marco Ballistera and Valentin Barco.

Chelsea will not take part in any European competition this season, having finished tenth in the Premier League last term.