Barcelona sprang a surprise on their fans today, Saturday, announcing a second signing to bolster the women's team ahead of the 2026-2027 season. American goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, 24, arrives from Dallas Trinity on a free transfer.

The Catalan club confirmed in an official statement that McCamey, who played 16 matches for her former side last season, will complete the formal signing of her new contract in the coming days at the club's headquarters. President Joan Laporta and the director responsible for women's football, Xavier Puig, will be present.

Her arrival comes just days after the club unveiled Dutch goalkeeper Renée van Asten, part of a comprehensive plan to reinforce the position before the new season kicks off.

McCamey fills the gap left by Teixel Font, whose contract with the Blaugrana expired. Font has moved to the Badalona women's team. That leaves coach Pere Romeu with three goalkeepers to guard the goal in domestic and continental competition: Cata Coll, Gemma Font and new arrival Tyler McCamey.

Such swift moves in the market show the Barcelona management's determination to strengthen squad depth and maintain the high standards the team has set in recent years.