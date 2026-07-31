Barcelona confirmed the permanent signing of a young winger on Friday, wrapping up a summer transfer deal.

Jesse Bisiwu, an 18-year-old Belgian winger, arrives from Club Brugge on a contract until 30 June 2031, as Barça announced viaits official website. He'll be presented at the club's headquarters in the coming period.

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Born on 22 January 2008 into a family of Ghanaian origin, Bisiwu is a natural on the wing. Pace, strength and dribbling are his calling cards. Belgium rate him as one of their brightest young prospects, and he's been a regular through their youth ranks.

He caught the eye at the 2025 European Under-17 Championship, driving Belgium to the semi-finals and earning a place in the team of the tournament.

A promising career

His journey began at Leuven in 2014, where he stayed until 2020 before joining the Club Brugge academy six years ago.

Across the last two seasons, Bisiwu turned out in the UEFA Youth League, scoring 3 goals in 14 matches.

Since 2023 he has also played for Club NXT, Club Brugge's reserve side in the Belgian second division, racking up 36 matches despite being only 15 years old.

The move makes him the third Belgian to join Barcelona's first team, following compatriots Thomas Vermaelen and Jan Goijvaerts.