Arsenal announced on Thursday the official signing of Greece international winger Christos Tzolis from Belgian side Club Brugge on a long-term contract, as part of strengthening the squad in preparation for the new season.

The 24-year-old arrives at the Emirates Stadium after a successful spell at Club Brugge. He played 108 matches across all competitions there, scoring 43 goals and providing 45 assists to become one of the Belgian club's standout stars.

His arrival compensates for the departure of Belgian left winger Leandro Trossard, who joined Turkish side Besiktas during the summer transfer window.

Tzolis will wear the number 17 shirt with the Premier League champions, according to Arsenal's statement, and he has already joined the team's training ahead of the new season. The deal remains subject to the completion of final regulatory procedures.

The club did not disclose the details of the deal, but British newspaper "The Sun" revealed that the player signed a contract running until 2031 for a fee of 35 million pounds.

Who is Tzolis?

Tzolis began his professional career with PAOK Thessaloniki, where he caught the eye by scoring 20 goals in 27 matches with the youth team. He was promoted to the first team in 2020, then helped the club to the Greek Cup title in 2021 after netting five goals in four matches in the competition.

A move to England's Norwich City followed, and he quickly left his mark by scoring two goals and providing two assists on his debut against Bournemouth in the League Cup. Two loan spells came next, with Dutch side Twente and German side Fortuna Dusseldorf, both of which contributed to developing his level.

In the summer of 2024, Tzolis joined Club Brugge, where he established himself as a key member of the team. He led them to the Belgian Cup title in 2025, before contributing to winning the Belgian league title in the 2025-2026 season.

Back-to-back honours followed on the individual front. He was crowned Player of the Season in the Belgian league for two consecutive seasons, having continued to deliver outstanding performances at both domestic and European level.

At international level, Tzolis represented Greece's various age-group teams before making his debut with the senior side in October 2020. That brings his tally to 34 international caps to date.

Berta praises the deal

Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, expressed his delight at completing the deal. He confirmed that Tzolis is a versatile attacking player who can operate on the left wing and in various positions across the front line, with high goalscoring abilities and great skill in tight spaces.

He added that the player has produced outstanding numbers in terms of scoring and creating goals over the last three seasons, noting that he will raise the team's technical quality and add enthusiasm and a strong mentality to the dressing room.