The Algerian Football Federation brought the curtain down on Vladimir Petkovic's era on Monday evening, announcing the mutual termination of its contract with the Bosnian-Swiss coach and his technical staff. It opens a new chapter for the "Greens" as they prepare for what lies ahead.

An official statement confirmed the split with Petkovic and his backroom team, stressing that the decision came by amicable agreement between both parties.

Petkovic ends his journey with Algeria after 29 months in charge, a spell in which he oversaw the technical staff and led the "Greens" through numerous competitions and commitments.

Sincere thanks went out from the federation to Petkovic and every member of his technical staff, with praise for the professionalism, commitment and dedication they showed throughout their time with the national team.

The staff, the federation affirmed, made great efforts during their spell leading the side. It voiced its appreciation for the work done over recent months and the contribution made to Algerian football.

Petkovic and all his assistants received the federation's best wishes for their future ventures as the statement drew to a close, with gratitude expressed for the professional relationship that bound the two parties throughout their cooperation.