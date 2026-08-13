Zamalek star Abdallah El Said has issued an official statement to clarify his position on continuing with the White Castle in the new season, after reports circulated about his desire to retire.

The 41-year-old sparked plenty of controversy over the past few days when he skipped Zamalek's training camp ahead of the coming season, with numerous press reports pinning his absence on overdue dues.

El Said's agent Mohamed Abdel Hadi added fuel to the fire, revealing that the player had asked to tear up his Zamalek contract. He wrote on his Facebook page: "Abdallah El Said has officially requested to end his contract with Zamalek club, due to what he sees as mistreatment on the part of the club's board of directors, whether on a moral or media level."

The former Al Ahly, Ismaily and Pyramids man then set the record straight. In an official statement released on Thursday, El Said said: "To the great fans of Zamalek club: from the very first moment I joined a great entity called Zamalek club, I have considered myself part of this big family, and one of the sons of this great club and one of its fans. What I experienced during this period was not merely working once on its ground in my life, but rather the most important stages of my footballing career amid this crowd from whom I saw nothing but love and appreciation."

Posting on his official Instagram page, he added: "Everything that has been circulated about me over the past hours is completely devoid of truth. I never rebelled against Zamalek club one day, and the option of leaving will never be the loss of Zamalek and its great fans no matter what happens. I have been honoured to be here."

He continued: "I thought about retiring and ending my footballing journey in the shirt I truly loved, and it is a moment that will inevitably come, which is a matter that took some time and coincided with the start of the team's preparation period, and hence my absence from starting with them. As a member of this family whose true meaning I have felt in every situation, I affirm my full respect and appreciation for Zamalek club, its fans, the board of directors and the decisions it takes, and I am honoured to be among its ranks this season."

His parting words made a promise: "I pledge to the great fans that I will put Zamalek's interest first, and I promise them to fight and battle for all titles next season. Long live Zamalek and long live its loyal fans."











