Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1081159350.jpgPro Shots
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Official: Ajax temporarily part ways with Maher Carrizo

Transfers
Ajax

Ajax have loaned Maher Carrizo to FC Copenhagen for the rest of the season, the Amsterdam club announced via their official channels. De Telegraaf and Voetbal International had already reported that an agreement was close.

With Viktor Tsygankov, Steven Berghuis and Oliver Edvardsen all competing on the right wing, Ajax can give Carrizo the chance to pick up experience elsewhere. Copenhagen have not secured an option to buy, though.

The talented forward arrived last winter from Vélez Sarsfield for €6 million. He has since made eight appearances for Ajax's first team without scoring or providing an assist.

Ajax tied Carrizo down until the summer of 2030 and still see a future for the 18-times Argentina Under-20 international, despite sending him out on loan.

Once Berghuis's contract expires after this season, Carrizo will get the chance to prove himself at Ajax. That is also the main reason no option to buy has been included in the loan deal.

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

Copenhagen are also taking on Carrizo's full salary. He could make his debut on Thursday in the Danish league home match against FC Nordsjaelland.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google