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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Oblak on the derby refereeing controversy: and what about what happened against Villarreal?

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Oblak
Spain
Slovenia

Escalating controversy

Jan Oblak underlined how much Atletico Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the capital derby meant, admitting his side played well but let their rivals back into the contest.

Oblak told DAZN after the match: "We didn't keep a clean sheet, and that's a shame. We played well, but we gave them a chance to come back. The win is important, and we are very happy with the three points, but La Liga is a long season."

Pressed on the row over Atletico players escaping red cards, the Slovenian replied: "The referee reviewed the two incidents and made his decision, and I can't say more than that. If those situations didn't warrant a sending-off in the Villarreal match, I don't think they warrant one here either."

The half-time flashpoint in the tunnel drew a measured response. "I was there, and nothing serious happened," Oblak explained. "There were some differing opinions from each team, and I wasn't aware of any sending-offs."

Atletico's goalkeeper hailed the mood in the camp after seeing off Real Madrid. "The dressing room is in excellent shape, and we've played very well in the last few matches, even though they were extremely difficult," he affirmed.

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

Julian Alvarez was jeered by Atletico fans before kick-off. Oblak's verdict was simple: "That will be appreciated by the fans."

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