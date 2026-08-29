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Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Numerous absences hit Real Madrid's squad against Malaga

Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain
Portugal

Chasing the top of La Liga

José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has announced Los Blancos' squad to face Malaga tomorrow, Sunday, in the third round of La Liga.

Aurélien Tchouaméni and Endrick both miss out again, sidelined by separate physical problems. Mourinho completed his call-ups with three players from the youth categories: Mario Rivas, Sicetero and Alexis Ceria.

Tchouaméni has been battling persistent pain since returning from the leave he was granted after the World Cup. He has managed only a handful of appearances alongside his team-mates, and he drops out of the reckoning once more for the royal side's next match.

Endrick, the forward, is following a dedicated programme designed to keep him free of physical problems all season, while shin trouble has ruled defender Raúl Asencio out of the squad.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Also absent from tomorrow's match are Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Thiago Pitarch.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL

Real Madrid's full squad for the Malaga match is as follows:

Goalkeeping: Courtois, Lunin, and Javi Navarro.

Defence: Huijsen, Trent, Konaté, Cucurella, Carreras, Rüdiger, Dumfries, and Mario Rivas.

Midfield: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Sicetero, and Alexis Ceria.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Mbappé, Espí, Díaz, and Yan Diomande.

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