The 38-year-old took aim at the lack of genuine leaders with rough edges in new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp's XXL squad of 44 players, backing the much-debated thesis of former manager Oliver Bierhoff. Kruse also questioned whether the 31-year-old Bayern Munich player is suited to be a leadership figure, despite wearing the captain's armband: "For me, Joshua Kimmich is not a leader player either, despite the armband at Bayern."

He explained that view with his own definition of leadership on the pitch. "Leadership is not shown only through the captain's armband and hard challenges, leadership is so much more. For me, Kimmich is not the right man for that," made clear the 14-cap international.

One issue stands out for the former professional in the make-up of the current national team. The DFB squad lacks distinctive characters, "because everything has been smoothed out".

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Where is Jürgen Klopp planning to use Joshua Kimmich in the Germany team?

Despite the public debate, Germany coach Klopp is fully committed to Kimmich as a central leader and plans to use him in his preferred position. At the World Cup, the Munich player had to fill in at right-back out of necessity, but now he is set to organise the defensive midfield again.

"We see him as a midfielder," Klopp made clear. "We have not had a single conversation in which we spoke about him as a right-back."

Klopp also laid down a challenge to his captain ahead of the upcoming tasks. "Stability only comes from the defence, from how you work defensively - and for that I need every single one. The point now is that we commit ourselves to that. That applies to Jo just as it does to everyone else," Klopp underlined as he announced his squad.