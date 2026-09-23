Not Olise: Real Madrid target an international star from Bayern Munich

Real Madrid have set their sights on Bayern Munich, hoping to conclude a notable deal in the coming period, according to a press report on Wednesday.

Months of rumours linked the Spanish club with French winger Michael Olise, but the deal collapsed. The Bavarian club refused to negotiate and declared their player was not for sale, while Real Madrid denied any interest in him throughout.

Bayern's next target sits elsewhere. According to the newspaper "Bild", Real Madrid are eyeing another Bayern Munich star, Lennart Karl, with the 18-year-old attacking midfielder having been one of the most prominent rising stars in Europe last season.

Jamal Musiala's serious injury at the Club World Cup handed him the chance to lead the line, and he seized it. He played 40 matches under Vincent Kompany, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.

Those performances earned him a call-up to the German national team under former coach Julian Nagelsmann for the World Cup. Then disaster struck. The Bavarian suffered a sudden muscle injury during a training session with his country, forcing him out of the camp before the tournament began.

Karl's displays drew the attention of many clubs, Real Madrid among them, who value his dribbling skills, his sharp vision and his attacking instinct.

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Real Madrid know how hard it is to negotiate with the Bavarian club over any of their stars. Lennart's contract runs until 2029, and Bayern Munich have made renewing it a top priority.

Lennart wished to join Real Madrid

Last January, Karl hinted at a desire to play for Real Madrid in the future.

The Bavarian said: "Bayern is a very big club. Playing here is a dream. But one day I want to join Real Madrid: it is my dream club, and let's keep this a secret between us".

Hours later, he was forced to apologise and clarify his words. Bayern Munich chief executive Max Eberl explained: "The next day, he came to us and said: I think I said something inappropriate that could be misunderstood".

Eberl continued: "For us, the matter is over. There was no problem at all. He is performing well on the pitch, he feels very comfortable at Bayern Munich, and he is fully aware of what he has here. That is what matters".