According to Sky and Eindhovens Dagblad, the midfielder is also set to join Borussia Dortmund shortly.

Dortmund are activating the release clause in Veerman's contract at PSV Eindhoven and signing the 27-year-old for a fixed fee believed to be between €22 million and €25 million. Veerman is due to undergo his medical on Monday and sign a contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2031.

Dortmund were under real time pressure to complete the signing of the 14-time Netherlands international because the clause would have expired in a few days, on 21 August. Veerman hinted as much himself when ESPN asked him about Dortmund's interest. "If it gets to that point, it would be a great option for me. I’ve been waiting for that for years," he said, before adding jokingly: "If they really want me that badly, they need to hurry up."

Borussia Dortmund new signing Veerman comes off the best season of his career

Veerman has been a first-choice midfielder at PSV for years and produced impressive numbers last season. In 30 league matches, he provided 14 assists and scored eight goals. Thanks in part to his performances, Eindhoven have displaced Ajax as the dominant force in the Eredivisie in recent years and celebrated three league titles in a row. In 198 competitive appearances for PSV, Veerman has 31 goals and 67 assists.

On the sidelines of the friendly against AS Roma on Saturday, sporting director Ole Book had hinted that after the collapse of the transfer for Said El Mala, Borussia Dortmund would invest the budget originally earmarked for the Cologne breakout star elsewhere and, alongside an attacking player, also wanted to sign a central midfielder.

"We are well advised to look into that," said Book on another midfield signing, with the upcoming threefold burden of cup, league and Champions League in mind: "We saw today that we have very good players in that position. On the other hand, you have to say that we do not have very many good players in that position."

Now Veerman will join Dortmund's established central midfield quartet of Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marcel Sabitzer. Chukwuemeka can also operate in a more advanced role.

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Borussia Dortmund close to signing PAOK favourite Konstantelias

Alongside Veerman, Borussia Dortmund are also set to sign an attacking player in Giannis Konstantelias shortly. The 23-year-old is already in Dortmund for his medical. He is expected to cost up to €30 million.

There is still major resistance among the fans of selling club PAOK, who want to prevent Konstantelias' transfer, as they did in 2025 when an agreement had been reached with VfB Stuttgart.