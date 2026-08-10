Noa Lang hits back hard at Ronald de Boer on Instagram

Noa Lang has hit back on Instagram after fierce criticism from Ronald de Boer. The former international last week questioned the personality of the 27-year-old Napoli winger.

Ajax have been heavily linked with a possible move for Lang. De Boer reacted to that last week on Ziggo Sport after the Conference League qualifier against Shelbourne, a 3-1 win. "I love Lang as a footballer, but not as a personality. I don't know if Ajax would be right to do that."

Now Lang has responded: "Talking nonsense off someone’s name for a bit of your own attention part 764886," the forward wrote under a Ziggo Sport video in which De Boer talks about him.

For De Boer, Ajax should think carefully about any move for Lang. "As a player yes, but as a personality I don't know whether you should have him in the group," the former midfielder continued.

He also questioned Lang's recent career. "If Lang had been that good, he would have stayed at Napoli and Galatasaray. There is clearly something wrong with that boy."

Handling Lang within a squad also concerns De Boer. "As a coach, he is often a bit of a headache file for you. You hear that from everyone. He is also often busy with other things, such as making music," said De Boer, who again stressed that he is a fan of Lang as a footballer.

Later, though, De Boer slightly softened his remarks and said it was his personal feeling. "I hope he proves the opposite if he does indeed come. I'll be the first to admit that I'm wrong then. We have criticised enough players who went on to do brilliantly and praised enough players who produced nothing afterwards. Everyone gets it wrong sometimes."

Inside Ajax, Lang is seen as the leading candidate to replace Mika Godts if the Belgian does indeed leave for Paris Saint-Germain. Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that the Amsterdam club have not yet made a bid for Lang.







