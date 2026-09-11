Nico Paz reveals the secret behind preferring Como over Real Madrid

Fresh from his Champions League debut with Como, Nico Paz has explained why he chose the Italian club over a return to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid wanted the Argentine back in the summer of 2026 and told him as much.

Paz, though, had other ideas. He looked at a squad packed with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham, and worked out he would not get the minutes he needed to keep developing.

Once he had weighed it up, the midfielder opted to stay with Como and manager Cesc Fabregas. The Italian club agreed to pay 60 million euros to keep him permanently.

Real Madrid, unwilling to lose their grip on him, kept a buy-back clause worth 80 million euros for next year.

Spanish newspaper AS carried Paz's comments after Como beat Leipzig 4-1: "I thought that I would be here, where I can develop more."

"I think I made the right decision to stay at Como, and I am happy that I did," he added.

On the game itself, the midfielder said: "It was a historic night. We put in an amazing performance. We were very excited to play this match. I think we handled it in the best possible way. We are very happy with the performance we produced."

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