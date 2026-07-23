Neymar has stirred controversy in Brazil once again. He missed his side Santos' last match while taking part in a two-day poker tournament in the city of Sao Paulo.

Brazil's participation in the 2026 World Cup ended with elimination against Norway, handing Neymar several days of rest. Many expected him back for the decisive phase of the season, so his absence from that last match provoked a wide wave of criticism.

According to the newspaper "AS", Neymar faced sharp criticism over his level of performance at the World Cup under coach Carlo Ancelotti. Plenty felt he had not provided the expected contribution and looked unenthusiastic about returning to competition.

Neymar hit back in a video clip posted to his official accounts from the Santos training centre: "I was here preparing for the second training session, and I remembered that a lot of people talked about me playing poker on my day off".

"I trained in the morning, I did not take part in the match, then I went back to training," he continued. "It was my day off, and yet they are still talking. I am getting ready to train. Can I train, or are you going to keep criticising me too? Mind your own business".

His absence did not cost Santos, who romped to a 4-1 win over Universidad Central de Venezuela and moved closer to qualifying for the next round of the Copa Sudamericana.

Neymar could return next Saturday, when Santos face Chapecoense in the Brazilian league.