Neymar sends a short message to Jesus after his move to Barcelona

Santos star Neymar has sent a short message to his compatriot Gabriel Jesus after his official move to Barcelona on Tuesday.

The former Blaugrana man posted a picture of Jesus on Instagram once the switch from Arsenal was confirmed, with a simple caption: "Good luck, kid".

The two Brazilians go back a long way, having played together for the senior national team, and Neymar knows exactly what awaits Jesus in Catalonia. He wore the Barcelona shirt for four seasons, winning the Champions League in 2015 before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a record fee of 222 million euros.

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Jesus has signed a contract with Barcelona until June 2029 and will wear the number 9 shirt.

The Catalans pushed hard to sign Julian Alvarez and weighed up other options, including Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez and Joao Pedro. In the end, they settled on the 29-year-old Brazilian striker.

His arrival follows a difficult season. Jesus suffered a serious knee injury and played just 13 Premier League matches after returning in December, starting only two of them and scoring two goals.

With 64 international caps and 19 goals for Brazil, Jesus lands in Catalonia hoping to revive his career, backed by the encouragement of his former national team teammate.

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