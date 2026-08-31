Neymar pays fine tribute to Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay completed the full 90 minutes for Corinthians for the first time since March on Sunday night, but Santos won 0-1 in the Brazilian Serie A.

Christian Oliva scored the only goal in the 33rd minute, converting the rebound after Neymar's beautifully struck free-kick came back off the post. Corinthians could not find a way back after that. Memphis stayed on for the full game for Corinthians but could not find the net.

Neymar had warm words for Memphis after the 0-1 win. The Brazilian star wore a headband against Corinthians and said it was a tribute to the Dutchman.

"It was for Memphis. I had forgotten the headband he gave me as a gift last year, so I asked him for it now. I'm going to play with it for the rest of the season. On the pitch we are rivals, but outside it we are friends," Neymar was quoted as saying in the Brazilian media.

Playing time matters for Memphis if he is to force his way into Xavi's plans as the new head coach of the Netherlands national team. The forward was a regular under Ronald Koeman, but it remains to be seen what his future with the Netherlands under the Spanish coach looks like.

"I don't care about age, I don't care about a name," Xavi made clear last week during his presentation at the KNVB centre in Zeist.

Next up, Xavi will announce his first Netherlands squad. The Netherlands open their Nations League campaign on 24 September, with Germany their first group-stage opponents.