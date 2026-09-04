Brazilian star Neymar launched a furious attack on the pitch at his club Santos' stadium after being injured in their Copa do Brasil exit, a goalless draw against Palmeiras in the quarter-final second leg following a 3-0 defeat in the first leg.

Neymar limped off with a thigh injury at the end of the first half. He later vented his anger at the state of the "Vila Belmiro" pitch, holding those responsible for it accountable for the circumstances that marked the encounter.

Writing sarcastically on his Instagram account, he said: "I would like to congratulate the person responsible for the Vila Belmiro stadium pitch."

His tone quickly turned to fury: "What happened yesterday was the worst pitch the club has ever seen. It was full of holes because of works carried out one day before the match. Unbelievable! Alongside playing against the opponent, we were also playing against the pitch."

He continued: "And to make matters worse, we had to make a greater effort because of its dreadful condition. No wonder 3 players were injured in the first half. Well done indeed... very poor work!"

On his own injury, Neymar added: "Unfortunately, I felt discomfort in my thigh. I will undergo tests, and I hope it is not serious. We will keep our morale up and focus on what is coming."

Palmeiras did not miss their chance to hit back. They published a sarcastic statement praising the condition of their own pitch, insisting it receives daily maintenance and remains in perfect condition.

Their players feel more secure thanks to that quality, the club added, pointing out that Palmeiras are the Brazilian top-flight club least affected by injuries over the past five years. It was a direct response to the Santos star's remarks.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

