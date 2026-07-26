Neymar erupts in anger: enough lies

Neymar da Silva has come out fighting. The Brazilian star has furiously denied reports that he tore into young players in the Santos ranks at half-time of the 2-2 draw against Chapecoense, branding the media accounts "malicious lies" and insisting he rebuked the entire team collectively rather than singling anyone out.

Brazilian newspaper "Globo Esporte" claimed Neymar vented his anger at two younger team-mates between the halves. He allegedly called Gabriel Bontempo "an idiot" and suggested he go and play for Chapecoense, who prop up the Brazilian league, next season.

The report also alleged he criticised and questioned the technical abilities of João Ananias, who scored an own goal in the 62nd minute. That, according to the paper, caused widespread displeasure among the players, the coaching staff and members of the board.

Fiery response via Instagram

Neymar hit back quickly through a video clip on his Instagram account, saying: "I see some rumours going around about me rebuking the younger players in the dressing room. This is not true at all. I ask whoever spread these words not to do so, don't lie."

His tone hardened as he continued: "You can ask anyone in the dressing room, it was a rebuke of the team. I spoke, and Lucas spoke, and Arão, and Gabi, and Brazão... everyone, and of course there were rebukes, because we are competitors who want to win, but there were no rebukes directed at the younger players."

Categorical rejection of the lies

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player left no room for doubt about what he called "lies", saying: "From now on, I will not accept those lies you post on the internet. A rebuke in the dressing room, regardless of who is doing the rebuking, is a normal thing. Those who publish these malicious and false reports understand nothing, they do not know what football is and have never been part of a team."

Strange celebration and a yellow card

The forward had already stolen the limelight in the match itself. His side went 1-0 up in the 36th minute, and he marked it with a bizarre celebration, first miming a game of poker, then racing to the corner flag to swing it like a golf club in a clear message to his critics. He then picked up a yellow card for shoving two opposition players, a booking that rules him out of the next match through accumulated cards.