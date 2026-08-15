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Mohamed Mansi

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New development: Rodri in direct contact with Barcelona

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Manchester City
Rodri
Spain

Rodri, the Manchester City star, is now closer than ever to becoming a new player in the ranks of Barcelona. 

According to "Sport", negotiations are progressing between the Catalan club and Manchester City after Barcelona tabled a third offer for the Spain international. 

There's another factor pushing the deal towards completion as the two clubs edge closer together: the world champion wants the move to Barça done, and done now.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Rodri is in almost daily contact with several of his Spain team-mates who play for Barcelona, swapping messages that leave no doubt about how badly he wants to seal his transfer. 

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner enjoys a very special relationship with them. That personal link was one of the factors behind his decision to back Barcelona's project.

Community Shield
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

None of this is a small thing. Rodri knows Barcelona's dressing room well, sharing the Spain national team with a large chunk of the side's core: Eric García, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal, Joan García, Gavi, Pedri and Fermín López.

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